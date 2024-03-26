C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

The C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team flies a C-17 Globemaster III above the Luke Air Force Base flightline during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke AFB, Arizona, March 22, 2024. Luke Days 2024 presents military airpower and civilian acts over two days to a public audience of hundreds of thousands of attendees from Arizona and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

