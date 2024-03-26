C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

The C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team performs their demonstration of the C-17 Globemaster III’s capabilities during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2024. Luke Days 2024 presented military airpower and civilian acts over two days to a public audience of hundreds of thousands of attendees from Arizona and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

