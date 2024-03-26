Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season [Image 16 of 18]

    C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team performs their demonstration of the C-17 Globemaster III’s capabilities during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2024. Luke Days 2024 presented military airpower and civilian acts over two days to a public audience of hundreds of thousands of attendees from Arizona and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8308805
    VIRIN: 240324-F-TT585-1169
    Resolution: 5435x3616
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

