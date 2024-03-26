C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Bonslett, flying crew chief with the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, walks towards the edge of a C-17 Globemaster III’s ramp during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2024. Luke Days 2024 presented military airpower and civilian acts over two days to a public audience of hundreds of thousands of attendees from Arizona and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 21:02
|Photo ID:
|8308801
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-TT585-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
