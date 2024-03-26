Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season [Image 12 of 18]

    C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Bonslett, flying crew chief with the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, walks towards the edge of a C-17 Globemaster III’s ramp during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2024. Luke Days 2024 presented military airpower and civilian acts over two days to a public audience of hundreds of thousands of attendees from Arizona and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8308801
    VIRIN: 240324-F-TT585-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    This work, C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

