C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

The C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Demonstration Team, stand and kneel at the edge of a C-17 Globemaster III ramp during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 22, 2024. The airshow demonstration showcased the tactical military operations and precision airdrops the U.S. Air Force does during real world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

