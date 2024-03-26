C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

U.S. Air Force Capt. Keanu Starrantino, a pilot with the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, perform pre-flight checks before take-off at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 22, 2024 The C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team is performing at Luke Days 2024, which presents military airpower and civilian acts over two days to a public audience of hundreds of thousands of attendees from Arizona and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

