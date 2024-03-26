U.S. Air Force Airmen with the Air Force Special Warfare Demonstration Team parachute to the ground after jumping out of a C-17 Globemaster III above the Luke Air Force Base flightline during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke AFB, Arizona, March 23, 2024. The Special Warfare Demonstration Team partnered with the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team to showcase tactical military operations, and precision airdrops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 21:03
|Photo ID:
|8308793
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-TT585-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|792.64 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
