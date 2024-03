Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron watches helicopter air-to-air refueling over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. Search and rescue operations benefit from HAAR as it acts as a force extender, keeping rescue assets in the air longer to recover isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP