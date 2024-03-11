Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducts helicopter air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, during a joint search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. Dual wing-mounted hose and drogue configurations on the KC-130J allow the transfer of up to 300 gallons of fuel per minute to two aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP