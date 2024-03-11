A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducts helicopter air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, during a joint search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. Dual wing-mounted hose and drogue configurations on the KC-130J allow the transfer of up to 300 gallons of fuel per minute to two aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
This work, Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
