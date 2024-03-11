Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 10 of 19]

    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducts helicopter air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, during a joint search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. Dual wing-mounted hose and drogue configurations on the KC-130J allow the transfer of up to 300 gallons of fuel per minute to two aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 22:49
    Photo ID: 8289441
    VIRIN: 240313-F-PW483-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    VMGR-152
    HH-60G
    33rd RQS
    HAAR

