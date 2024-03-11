Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 15 of 19]

    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk pilots assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron approach a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J drogue to conduct helicopter air-to-air refueling over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. Search and rescue operations benefit from HAAR as it acts as a force extender, keeping rescue assets in the air longer to recover isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 22:49
    Photo ID: 8289450
    VIRIN: 240313-F-VQ804-1037
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.39 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities
    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    HH60
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    HAAR
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT