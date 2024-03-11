A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron lowers a 31st Rescue Squadron pararescueman to simulated isolated personnel during a search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. The training mission involved locating and safely extracting isolated personnel from a hostile area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 22:49 Photo ID: 8289451 VIRIN: 240313-F-VQ804-1166 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.