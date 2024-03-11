A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron is photographed before a search and rescue training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. The 33rd RQS conducts extensive training in various rescue scenarios to ensure readiness for real-world threats, crises and humanitarian disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8289446
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-VQ804-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tylir Meyer
