    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 14 of 19]

    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron approaches a simulated isolated personnel during a search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. The 33rd RQS conducts extensive training in various rescue scenarios to ensure readiness for real-world threats, crises and humanitarian disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

