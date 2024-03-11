U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devon Sanberg, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, releases a pack of sea marker dye during a joint search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. The non-toxic sea dye creates a spread of fluorescent green over the water's surface, enhancing visibility for rescue pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8289440
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-PW483-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.1 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
