    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 9 of 19]

    Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devon Sanberg, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, releases a pack of sea marker dye during a joint search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. The non-toxic sea dye creates a spread of fluorescent green over the water's surface, enhancing visibility for rescue pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 22:49
    Photo ID: 8289440
    VIRIN: 240313-F-PW483-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.1 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    KC-130J
    VMGR-152
    HH-60G
    33rd RQS
    HAAR

