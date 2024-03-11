Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devon Sanberg, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, releases a pack of sea marker dye during a joint search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. The non-toxic sea dye creates a spread of fluorescent green over the water's surface, enhancing visibility for rescue pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

