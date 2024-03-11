Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron hovers after recovering a simulated isolated personnel during a search and rescue training mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. The 33rd RQS conducts extensive training in various rescue scenarios to ensure readiness for real-world threats, crises and humanitarian disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

