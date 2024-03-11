A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducts helicopter air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 over the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2024. Search and rescue operations benefit from HAAR as it acts as a force extender, keeping rescue assets in the air longer to recover isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
This work, Joint HAAR extends search and rescue capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
