U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Rhoden, assigned to the 86th Operations Group, communicates with a C-130J Super Hercules during the final exercise of the Landing Zone Safety Officers (LZSO) training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. LZSO training ensures airfield operations personnel are adequately prepared to meet mission needs anytime, anyplace with little to no infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 03:43 Photo ID: 8259372 VIRIN: 240215-A-BD610-2296 Resolution: 7278x4852 Size: 5.95 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.