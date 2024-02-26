Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21]

    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Rhoden, assigned to the 86th Operations Group, communicates with a C-130J Super Hercules during the final exercise of the Landing Zone Safety Officers (LZSO) training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. LZSO training ensures airfield operations personnel are adequately prepared to meet mission needs anytime, anyplace with little to no infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8259372
    VIRIN: 240215-A-BD610-2296
    Resolution: 7278x4852
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    435 AGOW
    86 AW
    37 AS
    1 CBCS
    StrongEurope

