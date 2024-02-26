Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 7 of 21]

    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen with fuel supply, Support Operations Flight, 424th Airbase Squadron park their truck to perform a wet-wing refuel on an C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. Wet-wing defueling is an annual training requirement, where Airmen refuel an aircraft while the engines are running. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8259358
    VIRIN: 240215-A-BD610-2086
    Resolution: 8046x5364
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS
    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    37 AS
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT