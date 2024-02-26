86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

U.S. Airmen assigned to squadrons aligned under the 86th Operations Group pose for a group photo as they certify as Landing Zone Safety Officers (LZSO) under supervision of experts of the 1st Combat Communications Squadron on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. LZSO training ensures airfield operations personnel are adequately prepared to meet mission needs anytime, anyplace with little to no infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 02.15.2024
Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE