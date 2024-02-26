U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gregory Weidhas, assigned to the 86th Operations Group, watches the approach of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft of the 37th Airlift Squadron as he certifies as a Landing Zone Safety Officer under supervision of experts of the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 03:43 Photo ID: 8259370 VIRIN: 240215-A-BD610-2236 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.21 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.