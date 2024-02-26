86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Abhishek Shrestha, assigned to the 86th Operations Group, communicates with the crew of a C-130J during the final practical exercise of a Landing Zone Safety Officers (LZSO) training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. LZSO training ensures airfield operations personnel are adequately prepared to meet mission needs anytime, anyplace with little to no infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

