    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 20 of 21]

    86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Abhishek Shrestha, assigned to the 86th Operations Group, communicates with the crew of a C-130J during the final practical exercise of a Landing Zone Safety Officers (LZSO) training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. LZSO training ensures airfield operations personnel are adequately prepared to meet mission needs anytime, anyplace with little to no infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8259371
    VIRIN: 240215-A-BD610-2316
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    435 AGOW
    86 AW
    37 AS
    1 CBCS
    StrongEurope

