86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over Chièvres Air Base with their C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, during a Landing Zone Safety Officer training, in Chièvres, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

