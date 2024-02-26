U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bruce Zaragoza, with the 1st Combat Communications Squadron oversees Airmen assigned to squadrons aligned under the 86th Operations Group as they certify as Landing Zone Safety Officers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 03:43
|Photo ID:
|8259356
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-BD610-2106
|Resolution:
|5213x7819
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT