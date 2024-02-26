U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to land onto Landing Zone Charlie with their C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, during a Landing Zone Safety Officer training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 03:43
|Photo ID:
|8259368
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-BD610-2268
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT