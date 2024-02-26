86th AW Airmen certify as LZSO with 1st CBCS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. April Rink, assigned to the 86th Operations Group, communicates with the crew of a C-130J during the final practical exercise of a Landing Zone Safety Officers training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE