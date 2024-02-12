From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristen “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, and Capt. Aimee “Rebel Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, pose for a photo at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The demonstrations were the last public appearances for Beo and Rebel, as both the F-16 and F-35 teams will be welcoming new pilots for the 2024 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8240136
|VIRIN:
|240210-F-AM378-1322
|Resolution:
|3026x2017
|Size:
|444.74 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
