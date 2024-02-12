Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 4 of 10]

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From top, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristen “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, retired Maj. Gen. Tommy “Limiter” Williams, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight member and pilot, and Capt. Aimee “Rebel Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, perform a flyover at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The event was conducted to signify the guard unit’s switch from F-16 aircraft to F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8240129
    VIRIN: 240209-F-AM378-1274
    Resolution: 3404x2269
    Size: 372.32 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    alabama air national guard
    viper demo team
    f-16 demonstration team
    viper demonstration team

