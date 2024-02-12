From top, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristen “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, retired Maj. Gen. Tommy “Limiter” Williams, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight member and pilot, and Capt. Aimee “Rebel Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, perform a flyover at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The event was conducted to signify the guard unit’s switch from F-16 aircraft to F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8240129
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-AM378-1274
|Resolution:
|3404x2269
|Size:
|372.32 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
