F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard

From top, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristen “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, retired Maj. Gen. Tommy “Limiter” Williams, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight member and pilot, and Capt. Aimee “Rebel Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, perform a flyover at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The event was conducted to signify the guard unit’s switch from F-16 aircraft to F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

