    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 8 of 10]

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. military veteran poses for a photo at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. Many retirees and veterans attended the event; ensuring continued public support and trust extends to those in the military community as well as those who are not directly affiliated to the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8240134
    VIRIN: 240210-F-AM378-1128
    Resolution: 3027x2162
    Size: 583.93 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    alabama air national guard
    viper demo team
    f-16 demonstration team
    viper demonstration team

