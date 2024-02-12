F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard

From top, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristen “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, retired Maj. Gen. Tommy “Limiter” Williams, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight member and pilot, and Capt. Aimee “Rebel Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, perform a flyover at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. Heritage flights occur at many air shows, coordinated by the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, to illustrate the Air Force’s long-standing air dominance and aerial innovation since its conception in 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

