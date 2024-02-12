U.S Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs aerial maneuvers at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The Viper demonstration team consists of eight maintainers, a public affairs specialist and a pilot, who travel across the United States and overseas to exhibit the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and to inspire and recruit a new generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8240126
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-AM378-1064
|Resolution:
|3549x2366
|Size:
|273.17 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
