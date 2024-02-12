Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 1 of 10]

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs aerial maneuvers at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The Viper demonstration team consists of eight maintainers, a public affairs specialist and a pilot, who travel across the United States and overseas to exhibit the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and to inspire and recruit a new generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8240126
    VIRIN: 240209-F-AM378-1064
    Resolution: 3549x2366
    Size: 273.17 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    alabama air national guard
    viper demo team
    f-16 demonstration team
    viper demonstration team

