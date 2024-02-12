F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard

U.S Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs aerial maneuvers at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The Viper demonstration team consists of eight maintainers, a public affairs specialist and a pilot, who travel across the United States and overseas to exhibit the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and to inspire and recruit a new generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

