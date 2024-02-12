F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs the minimum radius turn maneuver at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The demonstration totals around 20 minutes and showcases several tactical aerial maneuvers and the air power the aircraft is still capable of 50 years after its inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

