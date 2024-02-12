U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Butcher, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), announces during the F-16 Viper demonstration at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The team’s NCOIC and superintendent announce during the demonstrations, informing the crowd of the maneuvers being conducted and information about the F-16 airframe, Viper demonstration team and Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:54 Photo ID: 8240132 VIRIN: 240210-F-AM378-1051 Resolution: 3467x2311 Size: 544.64 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.