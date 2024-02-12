U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Butcher, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team non-commissioned officer in charge, shows team pride at Montgomery Air National Guard Base, Feb. 9, 2024. The team is named “Viper,” the name coined by Airmen at Hill Air Force Base before the official “Fighting Falcon” was chosen, due to its resemblance to a snake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:54 Photo ID: 8240135 VIRIN: 240210-F-AM378-1209 Resolution: 3631x2421 Size: 486.43 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Alabama Air Narional Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.