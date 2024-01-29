Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, listen as Airman 1st Class Christopher Perez, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, explains the procedure for sorting incoming packages and other mail onto a conveyer belt prior to being scanned and made ready for customers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. On average, the post office processes more than 600 pieces of mail off the mail truck each day, in addition to at least 400 first- and second-class letters per day. During the holiday season, the numbers increase to more than 1,200 mail items and over 500 letters per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    ReaDy Culture
    100th Force Support Squadron Post Office

