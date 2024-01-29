U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, listen as Airman 1st Class Christopher Perez, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, explains the procedure for sorting incoming packages and other mail onto a conveyer belt prior to being scanned and made ready for customers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. On average, the post office processes more than 600 pieces of mail off the mail truck each day, in addition to at least 400 first- and second-class letters per day. During the holiday season, the numbers increase to more than 1,200 mail items and over 500 letters per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:35 Photo ID: 8226842 VIRIN: 240204-F-EJ686-1016 Resolution: 6300x4702 Size: 3.6 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.