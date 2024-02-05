Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.02.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Civilians and U.S. Airmen with the 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office, along with the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team, sorted incoming mail, set aside damaged packages and pitched letters and package notifications in Team Mildenhall customers’ mailboxes as part of an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    ReaDy Culture
    100th Force Support Squadron Post Office

