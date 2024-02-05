Civilians and U.S. Airmen with the 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office, along with the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team, sorted incoming mail, set aside damaged packages and pitched letters and package notifications in Team Mildenhall customers’ mailboxes as part of an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 04:35
|Story ID:
|463261
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
