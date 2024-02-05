A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and...... read more read more

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, listen as Airman 1st Class Christopher Perez, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, explains the procedure for sorting incoming packages and other mail onto a conveyer belt prior to being scanned and made ready for customers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. On average, the post office processes more than 600 pieces of mail off the mail truck each day, in addition to at least 400 first- and second-class letters per day. During the holiday season, the numbers increase to more than 1,200 mail items and over 500 letters per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page