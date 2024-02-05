Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 3 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Perez, left, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, shows off his coin, presented to him by Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, after an immersion at the post office, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

