U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Perez, left, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, shows off his coin, presented to him by Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, after an immersion at the post office, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:35 Photo ID: 8226835 VIRIN: 240204-F-EJ686-1110 Resolution: 4320x5504 Size: 2.37 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.