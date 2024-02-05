A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

Mark Burrows, center, Ministry of Defence civilian and 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office receipt and dispatch technician, explains the process for repairing outgoing mail, ensuring it is secure and in the U.S. Postal System tracking system, to U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

