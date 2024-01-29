Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 8 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, cuts off a secure tag on incoming mail bags as she assists military postal clerks at the post office at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:35
    VIRIN: 240204-F-EJ686-1053
    This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    ReaDy Culture
    100th Force Support Squadron Post Office

