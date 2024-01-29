A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, cuts off a secure tag on incoming mail bags as she assists military postal clerks at the post office at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

