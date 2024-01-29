U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zaddis Walker, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, rewraps damaged packages as they come straight off a mail truck at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Postal clerks rewrap and tape any mail that arrives damaged and provide a notification to customers. The post office processes and distributes mail for more than 16,000 patrons across the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 04:35
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office
