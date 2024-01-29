U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoie Campbell, right, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, shows off her coin presented by Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Campbell is a section lead and oversees eight Airmen. She leads the postal services center, which includes creating schedules, managing the truck process for parcels received from RAF Alconbury, manages the distribution for RAF Mildenhall, oversees the smart locker program, and is responsible for the security of mail dispatch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:35 Photo ID: 8226833 VIRIN: 240204-F-EJ686-1115 Resolution: 3862x5445 Size: 2.22 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.