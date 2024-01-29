A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Jones, 100th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, scans incoming packages as they come off a secure truck, ensuring they are registered on the U.S. Postal Service tracking system before being made ready for customers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th Air Refueling Wing command team visited the post office for an immersion to see for themselves the process which allows Team Mildenhall customers to receive and send mail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

