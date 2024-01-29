Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 9 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Jones, 100th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, scans incoming packages as they come off a secure truck, ensuring they are registered on the U.S. Postal Service tracking system before being made ready for customers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. The 100th Air Refueling Wing command team visited the post office for an immersion to see for themselves the process which allows Team Mildenhall customers to receive and send mail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:35
    VIRIN: 240204-F-EJ686-1033
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

