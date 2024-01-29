U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Trainotti, center, 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office military postal clerk, explains to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, how to pitch mail at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Trainotti also showed the correct tickets to use when informing customers they have a package, or if there are specific issues – such as incorrect or illegible address, damaged mail, or mailbox owner has moved – and the correct location to put it if problems arise. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:35 Photo ID: 8226839 VIRIN: 240204-F-EJ686-1058 Resolution: 6300x4414 Size: 2.21 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: RAF Mildenhall Post Office [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.