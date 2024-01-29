Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen, actively involved in Operation AGILE Medic, a week-long joint service readiness exercise, perform a litter carry transport for a patient from a tactical high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) ambulance on the flight line, Dec. 4, 2023. Prioritizing efficiency, the Emergency Evacuation Litter (EEL) stands as a lightweight and compact solution, guaranteeing a swift and secure casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

Date Taken: 12.04.2023
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, US