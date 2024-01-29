Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

A U.S. Air Force Airman secures a patient restraint strap on a high-fidelity mannequin, ensuring a smooth transition from the Expeditionary Medical Support unit to the En Route Patient Staging System team at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Dec. 4, 2023. Camp Bullis not only serves as a vital hub for base operations but also boasts dedicated instructors providing ongoing training support to mission partners at Joint Base San Antonio. This commitment ensures the continual fulfillment of both operational and institutional training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

