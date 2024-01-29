Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 4 of 9]

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman secures a patient restraint strap on a high-fidelity mannequin, ensuring a smooth transition from the Expeditionary Medical Support unit to the En Route Patient Staging System team at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Dec. 4, 2023. Camp Bullis not only serves as a vital hub for base operations but also boasts dedicated instructors providing ongoing training support to mission partners at Joint Base San Antonio. This commitment ensures the continual fulfillment of both operational and institutional training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

    Date Posted: 02.02.2024
    Education
    Training
    Medical readiness
    triservice
    innovation
    joint service partnership

