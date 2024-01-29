Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

A U.S. Air Force Airman, serving as an instructor with the 59th Training Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, gazes back as patients are loaded onto a C-130 Hercules on the flight line, Dec. 4, 2023. Beyond being a crucial hub for base operations, Camp Bullis takes pride in its cadre of devoted instructors who consistently deliver essential training support to mission partners at Joint Base San Antonio. This unwavering commitment plays a pivotal role in meeting the ongoing operational and institutional training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

