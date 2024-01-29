A U.S. Air Force Airman, an instructor with the 59th Training Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, works alongside an Operation AGILE Medic participant, holding a litter while awaiting commands for safe patient transport aboard a C-130 Hercules on the flight line, Dec. 4, 2023. Highlighting efficiency, the Emergency Evacuation Litter (EEL) offers a lightweight and compact solution, guaranteeing swift and secure casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8221930
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-OG981-1421
|Resolution:
|7904x5269
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT