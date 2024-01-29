Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 8 of 9]

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, actively involved in Operation AGILE Medic, a week-long joint service readiness exercise, perform a litter carry transport for a patient from a tactical high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) ambulance on the flight line, Dec. 4, 2023. Prioritizing efficiency, the Emergency Evacuation Litter (EEL) stands as a lightweight and compact solution, guaranteeing a swift and secure casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8221933
    VIRIN: 231204-F-OG981-1810
    Resolution: 8098x5399
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training
    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Education
    Training
    Medical readiness
    triservice
    innovation
    joint service partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT