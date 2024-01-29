U.S. Air Force Airmen, actively involved in Operation AGILE Medic, a week-long joint service readiness exercise, perform a litter carry transport for a patient from a tactical high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) ambulance on the flight line, Dec. 4, 2023. Prioritizing efficiency, the Emergency Evacuation Litter (EEL) stands as a lightweight and compact solution, guaranteeing a swift and secure casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8221933
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-OG981-1810
|Resolution:
|8098x5399
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
