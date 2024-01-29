Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen, participating in Operation AGILE Medic, a week-long joint service readiness exercise, stand ready for commands to execute a three-person litter carry transport for a patient onto a C-130 Hercules on the flight line, Dec. 4, 2023. Emphasizing efficiency, the Emergency Evacuation Litter (EEL) provides a lightweight and compact solution, ensuring a rapid and secure casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)
