    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 2 of 9]

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas comprises a field hospital with permanent medical tents, empowering joint service medical teams for expeditionary medical support (EMEDS), Dec. 4, 2023. EMEDS provides initial medical resources, tents, and life-saving capabilities, encompassing patient stabilization and surgical procedures. This modular, scalable, and rapid-response medical package proves invaluable for humanitarian relief, wartime contingencies, and disaster response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

