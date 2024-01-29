Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas comprises a field hospital with permanent medical tents, empowering joint service medical teams for expeditionary medical support (EMEDS), Dec. 4, 2023. EMEDS provides initial medical resources, tents, and life-saving capabilities, encompassing patient stabilization and surgical procedures. This modular, scalable, and rapid-response medical package proves invaluable for humanitarian relief, wartime contingencies, and disaster response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8221926
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-OG981-1163
|Resolution:
|7413x4942
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
