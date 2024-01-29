Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 3 of 9]

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 59th Medical Wing participate in a MEDIC-X course following field training as part of the week-long Operation AGILE Medic exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Dec. 4, 2023. The MEDIC-X initiative is a hands-on training circuit designed to equip all personnel, both medical and non-medical, with essential base-level medical skills applicable in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8221927
    VIRIN: 231204-F-OG981-1261
    Resolution: 7776x5184
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Education
    Training
    Medical readiness
    triservice
    innovation
    joint service partnership

