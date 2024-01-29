Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 59th Medical Wing participate in a MEDIC-X course following field training as part of the week-long Operation AGILE Medic exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Dec. 4, 2023. The MEDIC-X initiative is a hands-on training circuit designed to equip all personnel, both medical and non-medical, with essential base-level medical skills applicable in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

