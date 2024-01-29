Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training [Image 1 of 9]

    Operation AGILE Medic 2023; Tri-Service Medical Readiness and Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 59th Medical Wing meticulously inspect and replenish medical kits designated for use in Expeditionary Medical Support facilities (EMEDS) during a dynamic readiness exercise, Dec. 4, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio- Camp Bullis, Texas. The “made-to-order” medical kits includes items such as bandages, gauze, pharmaceuticals, and tracheal tubes as well as a variety of support equipment and cases to house it all. Designed to meet the unique needs of warfighters, these MTO kits provide our medics the supplies necessary for diverse operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
